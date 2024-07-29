It was the Marvel announcement at San Diego Comic-Con that no one saw coming: Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU — but as Doctor Doom, not Iron Man. He will appear in the next Avengers movies, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

But how will that happen? Is Downey playing a variant of Tony Stark? Is he Victor Von Doom? Is he from the same alternate timeline as Marvel’s new version of the Fantastic Four from The Fantastic Four: First Steps? In our latest Marvel video, we do our best to answer these questions. We’ll theorize about exactly who Downey is playing, and how he connects back to Tony Stark from Iron Man and the previous Avengers movies. We’ll also discuss whether this was the right move for Avengers 5 after the firing of Jonathan Majors and the cancelation of The Kang Dynasty.

Watch our full discussion below...

READ MORE: The Worst Marvel Comics Ever

If you liked that video about all of Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con announcements, but most importantly how Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU, check out more of our videos below, including our full spoiler video review of Deadpool & Wolverine, one on all the Easter eggs and secrets in Deadpool & Wolverine (and hoo boy, in this movie, there are a lot of them), and one on the ending of Deadpool & Wolverine and what it means for the future of the MCU. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters in May of 2026.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app