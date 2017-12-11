Hugh Jackman Could Definitely See Wolverine Hanging Out With the Avengers
With the Disney-Fox merger looking more imminent by the day, we’re getting closer and closer to seeing the X-Men onscreen with the Avengers for the first time in the MCU. One person who can’t wait for that to happen is Hugh Jackman — though he says he probably won’t be involved.
Jackman, who has played Wolverine in the X-Men movies since 2000, told Collider that he’d fantasized about Wolverine and Tony Stark sharing screen time for years.
It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that would be so great, like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen,’ and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, ‘Hang on!’ But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.
Jackman has repeatedly said that Logan would be his last appearance as the character, and seems to be sticking with with that (for now). News of a tempting Avengers/X-Men crossover would have certainly given him pause, but we probably shouldn’t get our hopes up. We’ll just have to settle for him playing P.T. Barnum in this winter’s circus musical sensation The Greatest Showman, which opens December 20.