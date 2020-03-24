The Avengers films are such massive and expensive productions, that there are rarely huge changes made to the movies late in shooting. A rare but notable example took place in Avengers: Infinity War, which was originally expected to climax with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner turning into the smart version of the Hulk. It would have been a turning point for the character, and then lead directly into his arc in Avengers: Endgame. They even made toys for the moment when the Hulk bursts out of Tony Stark’s Hulkbuster armor.

But when Infinity War arrived in theaters, this scene was nowhere to be seen. The Hulk never appeared in the final scenes of the film at all. This new video from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey breaks down all the stuff that got taken out of the film, and what was lost beyond these few moments of screentime. These scenes would have fleshed out the Banner character, his relationship with Black Widow, and a lot more. Watch for yourself:

If you liked this video on this great deleted scene from Avengers: Infinity War, check out some more of our videos below, including all the Easter eggs in the final Black Widow trailer, our video essay on why we love Thor: Ragnarok, and our video on Avengers: Endgame’s alternate ending. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes.