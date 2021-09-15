‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Comes To TV With First Teaser

Based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel of the same name, Amazon Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer is bringing the mystery thriller franchise back to life for a whole new generation. The modern update hails from Sara Goodman, who serves as writer and executive producer. Amazon Studios has unveiled the teaser trailer for the upcoming series, which arrives on the platform this October.

Check out the preview clip below, which has a Euphoria-meets-Pretty Little Liars feel:

“One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer,” reads the official plot synopsis. “As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.” The series stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom.

Duncan’s novel was also the source material for the 1997 slasher film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr. The movie, while receiving mixed reviews from critics, is today credited alongside Scream with revitalizing the slasher genre.

The first four episodes of I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 15. New episodes will arrive each Friday after that, with the series finale landing on November 12.

