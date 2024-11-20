‘Inside Out’ Comes to TV With First ‘Dream Productions’ Trailer

While Pixar’s movies are available to stream on Disney+, the animation studio has made very little content exclusively for Disney+ in the last few years. Some of the streaming shows that look like Pixar work were made by others, like the Monsters at Work show (based on Monsters Inc. and Monsters University) which was technically produced outside of Pixar. Thus far they’ve made some Forky shorts, a series of brief cartoons about Dug from Up, a Cars on the Road show, and that’s about it.

But Pixar has two full-fledged Disney+ series coming to streaming in the next three months. The first is Dream Productions, and it’s the first TV series set in the Inside Out universe. The film takes place between the two films, and spins off the brain workers, first introduced in the original Inside Out, who create Riley’s dreams.

That includes the director of dreams, played by Paula Pell, reprising her role from Inside Out. Joining her are Richard Ayoade and several of the voices from Inside Out including Amy Poehler as Joy, Lewis Black as Anger, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, plus Tony Hale and Liza Lapira as the current voices of Fear and Anger. (Riley’s new emotions from Inside Out 2 don’t appear because the show is set before its events occurred.)

You can watch the trailer for the show below:

READ MORE: Every Pixar Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Taking place in between the events of “Inside Out” and “Inside Out 2” is Pixar Animation Studios’ “Dream Productions,” an all-new series about the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true—every night, on time and on budget. Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions. Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams.

Dream Productions premieres on Disney+ on December 11. The series will run for four episodes. Pixar’s first totally original series for Disney+, Win or Lose, premieres on February 19, 2025.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app