‘Ironheart’ Has a Huge Connection to Doctor Doom

In Marvel Comics, the Ironheart character is mentored in the ways of a hero by Tony Stark — only it’s not Stark himself, it’s an AI recreation of Tony Stark after his “death.” (It’s comics; he got better.) The Ironheart TV replaced the Stark AI character from Ironheart comics with an AI modeled after Riri Williams’ late best friend Natalie.

But the show has mentioned Tony Stark a lot through its first three episodes — so much that we think there is a big reveal coming, and that there will still be a way to introduce that Tony AI and to plant the seeds for the debut of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. For more on that — and how Avengers: Endgame perfectly set up the Tony Stark AI — watch our latest Ironheart video below.

READ MORE: The Weirdest Marvel Comics Ever Published

If you liked that video on the potential connection between Ironheart, Tony Stark, and Doctor Doom, check out more of our videos below, including one recapping all the Easter eggs and Marvel secrets on the first three episodes of Ironheart, one on everything you need to know before Marvel’s Ironheart, and one on Ultron’s vision, and how he saw Tony Stark becoming Doctor Doom. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The first three episodes of Ironheart are now streaming on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app