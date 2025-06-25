‘Ironheart’ Episodes 1-3: Full Marvel Easter Egg Breakdown

Ironheart reintroduces an upstart Marvel hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a cast drawn out of Marvel Comics. The key supporting character (and villain?) is the Hood, played by Anthony Ramos, a really interesting recent addition to Marvel’s comic-universe. And even some of the side characters are drawn from comics. Did you know Eric Andre is playing a guy who typically helps the Punisher? He does.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, hidden secrets, and Marvel references in the first three episodes of Ironheart. In our latest Marvel video, we’ll go through each of the first installments and point out all of the stuff you might have missed. Plus, we go through episode by episode in chronological order, and everything is timestamped, so you can go at your own pace, watching each part as you watch each episode without getting spoiled.

Check our our first Ironheart breakdown video below:

