‘Ironheart’ Recap: Everything to Know Before the New Series

Ironheart may be the least famous hero to date to get her own Marvel TV series on Disney+. But here is Ironheart, created by Chinaka Hodge and starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a young tech prodigy from Chicago who decides to follow in Tony Stark’s footprints and build an incredibly advanced suit of armor.

The Ironheart character was created less than ten years ago by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato, so if you don’t keep up with current Marvel Comics, you might not know her comics origins. And if you missed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you also missed Riri’s onscreen debut and her MCU backstory as well. If you did, we’re here to help. In our latest MCU video, we’ll get you up to speed on all things Ironheart ahead of the show’s Disney+ premiere.

Watch our full breakdown below:

