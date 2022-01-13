James Gunn Says ‘Guardians 3’ Will Not Be What People Expect

James Gunn has offered fans an update on Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, and all signs point to a really fun movie — even if it’s not the one we expect. In a recent interview with Collider, Gunn opened up about the progress being made on the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and how he’s “really happy” with what the creative team has already delivered.

“It’s going great,” said Gunn. “I think that I’m really happy. I gave a bunch of scenes to Marvel right before Christmas break. Kevin [Feige] went... They were all really, really, really stoked. But also, it’s not going to be the movie people... It’s different than what people are going to expect. It’s a hard road, but I’m really happy with it so far.”

The director also praised the strength of Chukwudi Iwuji’s performance in his unannounced role. “Chukwudi, who plays Murn in Peacemaker, is one of the main characters in the movie and people are freaking out over how good this guy is. Literally freaking out,” added Gunn.

In addition, Gunn also talked about the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special, which is due later this year. Even though the special needs to be finished in less than 12 months, Gunn and his team have been unable to shoot it due to Covid-19. “It’s still upcoming in the shoot. We were supposed to shoot one day in L.A., and there’s too much Omicron around, so we couldn't do it,” explained Gunn. “We’re going to have to fit it in. I haven’t started yet. I’m excited to. It’s fun.”

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023, while the holiday special lands on Disney+ in December 2022.

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best It started with Iron Man and it’s continued and expanded ever since. It’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with 27 movies and counting. But what’s the best and the worst? We ranked them all.