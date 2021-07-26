We’ve all been waiting years for the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. So long, in fact, that James Gunn says his script has been “basically finished” since 2018 — yet the movie is just now getting ready to go into production.

Obviously, there’s a reason for that. Disney and Marvel fired Gunn from the project for a time because of some old, insensitive tweets that Gunn had made years earlier. Eventually, Disney reversed their own decision and brought Gunn back, but not before he committed to making DC’s The Suicide Squad in the meantime, which pushed production on Guardians 3 back by several years.

In an interview with Collider about The Suicide Squad, Gunn confirmed that the next Guardians (which is officially titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) is finally going to go into production later this fall. And he made it clear that the delays aren’t because of issues with the script. As he put it:

It’s basically been finished for years. I keep fiddling with different things and adding things, and figuring out permutations and stuff — I’m in the middle of doing another draft now — but it’s really small stuff in comparison to what it has been. It’s basically been finished since three years ago.

Gunn also noted that the script will not have changed drastically from the one he wrote prior to Avengers: Endgame, despite the changes to the Guardians that took place in that film. He does have to “deal with that stuff,” he said, but “[Marvel] never once asked me to put anything in the script for Volume 3 to set up anything in the future. Nor would I do it, frankly, it’s not really my thing.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.