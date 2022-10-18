James Gunn Is Pitching a Secret DC Project

It’s very difficult to exist in both the Marvel and DC universes, but James Gunn has found a way to do it for the last few years. He went from directing the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise at Marvel to helming The Suicide Squad (and its spinoff TV series Peacemaker) for DC. Then he jumped back to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But he’s apparently looking to make another jump back to DC for another as-yet-unrevealed project.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, “Gunn and producer Peter Safran are in talks with Warners for a mystery movie, possibly more, that Gunn would tackle” They had no official comment from Warner Bros. on this rumor but they did quote an “insider” saying that, as a result of the changes in the leadership at the new Warner Bros. Discovery company, “DC is definitely in play,” with various creators all vying for a shot at the comic-book giant’s valuable intellectual properties.

Gunn has previously said on his own Twitter account that he was developing another DC project for the future beyond his work on The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. It’s not clear from THR’s report whether this “secret” project is the same thing Gunn alluded to earlier, or something else entirely. Given Gunn’s tastes and filmmaking style, it’s easy to imagine him on a variety of DC movies — I can envision a really fun James Gunn Teen Titans, for example — but he may want to stretch himself and do something different from the types of comic-book movies he’s made to date, which all tend to be dark comedies about teams of outsiders.

Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2023. The Guardians Holiday Special is expected to debut on Disney+ some time later this year.

