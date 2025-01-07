John Cena Introduces New McDonald’s McValue Menu

Meet the face of McDonald’s new McValue menu: John Cena.

(You can see him in the picture above, right? Sometimes people can’t see him.)

McDonald’s announced a new bunch of menu deals today, with Cena as their somewhat unlikely, extremely yellow sweater-wearing spokesperson.

The company’s new McValue “platform” includes a buy one, add one for a dollar offer, as well as a $5 Meal Deal. New users of the McDonald’s app can also get a free McCrispy chicken sandwich.

Personally, we can’t stop staring at the pictures of Cena, who returned to WWE last night for the start of what Cena has claimed will be his final year of wrestling before his retirement, brandishing trays of McDonald’s food.

McDonald’s McDonald’s loading...

READ MORE: Once-Beloved Fast Food Items That No Longer Exist

It is somewhat difficult, given Cena’s hulking physique, to imagine him eating too often at McDonald’s. But he told People Magazine his go-to order at the restaurant is “two double cheeseburgers and two six-piece Chicken McNuggets.”

“I tend not to do any drinks, because I just want to enjoy the savoriness of that,” he added.

Two burgers and two McNuggets and absolutely no drink whatsoever to wash it down? You sit there with the residue of four meat patties and 12 nuggets in your mouth so you can “enjoy the savoriness?” Is that a thing?!? Isn’t that just called “being thirsty?”

Anyway, the items you can get under the buy one, add one for $1 deal include a six-piece McNuggets, a double cheeseburger, a McChicken, or a small fries. (For breakfast, you could opt for a Sausage McMuffin, biscuit, burrito, or hash browns. It’s a big day for sausage fans.) The $5 Meal Deal comes with McDouble or McChicken, small fries, four-piece McNuggets and a small drink for five bucks.

You can get more info on McDonald’s website. Go there and enjoy the savoriness.

Get our free mobile app