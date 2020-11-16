Judd Apatow Is Making a Pandemic Comedy For Netflix

How do you make a movie during a pandemic? How about you make a movie about a pandemic?

That’s the meta-twist that writer/director Judd Apatow is taking with his next project, which was announced today by Netflix on their official Twitter account. They revealed that Apatow will produce, direct, and co-write (with South Park and Lady Dynamite producer Pam Brady) a new film that’s “a comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a film.”

In recent months, some blockbusters that got shut down at the start of the pandemic have begun shooting again with Covid-19 safety protocols like the bubble referred to in the plot synopsis for Apatow’s film. On occasion, those protocols have proven ineffective, though, and movies like The Batman and Jurassic World: Dominion have had to undergo additional temporary shutdowns while crew members or cast quarantined because of exposure to the coronavirus.

On the one hand, this disease is still very serious— according to the New York Times, more than 135,000 were diagnosed with Covid-19 on November 15 alone. Most experts predict cases will continue to rise over the next several months. On the other hand, if you can’t laugh at the lunacy of trying to make a movie in the midst of all that, what can you laugh at?