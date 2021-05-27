‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer: The Rock Takes a Disney Cruise

The whole conceit of the Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland is that it’s a ramshackle journey on a rickety old boat piloted by a joking, possibly incompetent captain. So it’s actually kind of fitting that the Jungle Cruise movie wound up getting delayed for a full year because of the Covid pandemic. Anything with the “Jungle Cruise” name on it should not arrive on time. It should be late, and possibly falling apart.

A full year after its intended release date, the Jungle Cruise movie is at last ready to set sail, with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the leads. Since the pandemic not over yet, the film will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ — with the now-standard $30 “Premier Access” fee for movies that are debuting in multiplexes and on streaming simultaneously. Here’s the latest trailer:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate — and mankind’s — hangs in the balance.

Jungle Cruise opens in theaters and premieres on Disney+ on July 30. And in timing too synergistic to be coincidental, Disney also announced earlier this week that the Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland will reopen following a refurbishment in July. The enhancements, which removed parts of the ride deemed dated and insensitive, includes “several new scenes along the river, all interconnected.” (The Walt Disney World ride has remained open during its update.)

Sign up for Disney+ here.

The Best Disney Villains Ever