It’s been four years since Netflix bought Millarworld, the company of comic book writer Mark Millar. Millar is the co-creator of Kick-Ass and Kingsman, and the writer of books like Superman: Red Son and the original Civil War miniseries that inspired the Captain America movie. Millar has continued to produce new comics since Netflix acquired Millarworld, but it’s taken all this time for Netflix to finally assemble its first show based on one of Millar’s books: Jupiter’s Legacy, a decade-spanning superhero saga that debuted in 2013.

The series stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Andrew Horton, Elena Kampouris, Matt Lanter, and Mike Wade, and it finally premieres on Netflix in May. Here’s the first teaser for the show, which officially confirms its debut date on the streaming service:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards. Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty.

All eight episodes of Jupiter’s Legacy premiere on May 7, 2021.