Kang May Have a Surprising Connection to Tony Stark

In Marvel Comics, Kang is a descendent of Reed Richards, which makes sense; who could give birth to a brilliant time-traveling super-villain but the smartest man who ever lived? Those are the comics, though. While Kang (or He Who Remains) has just been introduced in the season finale of Loki, the debut of Reed and the Fantastic Four is still a few years off. Which has us thinking that Marvel might give Kang a slightly different origin story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In fact, there’s one hero who would make the perfect ancestor for Kang: Tony Stark. After all, in Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark invented time travel, the same technology that Kang uses centuries later to instigate a multiversal war. It would actually make a lot of sense — and that’s not the only reason why. In our latest Marvel video, we explain why this would be the perfect origin story for Kang:

If you liked that video about the possible connection between Kang and Tony Stark, check out more of our videos below, like the true meaning of Loki’s arc on his TV series, Kang’s potential role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and all the plot holes in Loki. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The entire season of Loki is now available on Disney+. Marvel’s next series, What If...?, premieres on Disney+ on August 11. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania is scheduled to open in theaters in February 2023.

If you want to try Disney+ for yourself, you can sign up here.

Get our free mobile app