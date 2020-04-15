It’s a miracle! Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is returning to Netflix for an interactive special next month. The choose-your-own-adventure special, titled Kimmy vs. the Reverend, will feature multiple storylines that viewers can navigate using their remotes or keyboards.

Kimmy vs. the Reverend sees Ellie Kemper’s return as Kimmy Schmidt, this time on the quest for revenge from the man who kept her locked in an underground bunker for 15 years (played by returning guest star John Hamm). But doing things solo isn’t Kimmy’s style. She’ll get by with a little help from her friends, including Titus (Tituss Burgess), Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski), and Lillian (Carol Kane). The special will also introduce a suitor for Kimmy in the form of Prince Fredrick Windsor, played by Daniel Radcliffe.

Netflix’s first interactive fare was 2018’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which follows a young video game developer in the 1980s as he struggles to complete his magnum opus, a game called "Bandersnatch". Each main narrative had a series of soft endings and one hard ending, allowing for multiple watches with entirely different outcomes.

News of Kimmy Schmidt interactive special first broke back in May of 2019, a few months after Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s series wrapped up its fourth and final season. Now, after over a year of being apart from these characters, we’re getting one last hurrah. Looks like Kimmy really is unbreakable, after all.

Kimmy vs. the Reverend hits Netflix on May 12.