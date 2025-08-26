‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Is the Most-Watched Netflix Movie Ever

Consider the Honmoon well and sealed, fellow Hunters: KPop Demon Hunters is officially the most-watched Netflix movie ever.

With a whopping 236 million total views to date on the service, KPop Demon Hunters beats out Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot’s action-comedy Red Notice, which premiered on the streamer in November 2021 and has been streamed 230 million times, according to Netflix’s official viewership website.

As of August 2025, the top 10 most-watched Netflix original movies also include Carry-On, Don’t Look Up, The Adam Project, Damsel, The Gray Man, Leave the World Behind, Bird Box, and Back in Action.

KPop Demon Hunters was also the most-streamed movie on Netflix last week, and shows no signs of slowing down as it enjoyed another week of near-0 percent viewership decline.

But becoming Netflix’s most-watched movie isn’t the only feat KPop Demon Hunters has achieved this month.

The high-energy animated musical has also become the streaming service’s first-ever No. 1 box office hit thanks to a popular two-day sing-along screening this past weekend. According to estimates (since Netflix doesn’t disclose box-office data), the screening earned somewhere between $18 million to $20 million at 1,700 movie theaters across North America, helping KPop Demon Hunters to just edge out horror blockbuster Weapons from the top spot.

The sing-along version of the film is now available to watch at home on Netflix.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters follows HUNTR/X, a super-powered, superstar K-pop girl group composed of friends Rumi, Mira and Zoey.

By day the trio perform as pop idols, but by night they defend the world from the evil demon underworld that stirs just below Seoul. With humanity on the line, and with lead singer Rumi harboring a dark secret, the girls go up against their fiercest foes yet: An irresistibly cute but literally demonic boy band.

KPop Demon Hunters was released on Netflix on June 20.

