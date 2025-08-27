Netflix and Sony In Talks For ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ Sequel

Obviously when anything becomes the single most-watched movies in Netflix history, Netflix is going to want to make a sequel to it.

So when Kpop Demon Hunters became the streaming service’s most-watched movie in history with more than 236 million views — and when it also became the #1 movie in theaters last weekend, the first time any Netflix movie had topped the weekend box office — this news was inevitable: According to Variety, Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation are in “early talks” for a Kpop Demon Hunters sequel.

They also note that Netflix “is continuing to seek ways to capitalize on the runaway success of the feature, which was produced by Sony under the studio’s licensing deal with the streamer ... as Netflix prepares to launch in-person shopping destinations in both Philadelphia and Dallas ahead of the holiday season, the company has been constructing “KPop Demon Hunters” experiences on site — a remarkable fast-tracking decision, as layouts for the stores have already been in the works for years.”

The co-directors of the film Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans are both reportedly in “negotiations” to return for the sequel as well.

If you are Sony, though, you are going to want something to make this sequel. They could put a Kpop Demon Hunters 2 into theaters and no matter what it’s about or who is in it, it would surely be a blockbuster success. The sing-along version of Kpop Demon Hunters dominated movie theaters last weekend at the same time the non-sing-along edition of the film was still available everywhere on Netflix.

Obviously, Netflix wants this movie, but just as a layman observer idiot, it would seem like handing that sequel to a streamer, where anyone can watch it without buying a ticket, would leave a lot of potential money on the table.

Given how long animated movies take to produce, any Kpop Demon Hunters sequel is still multiple years away. Who knows; the movie’s ravenous fans may have moved on to other things by then.

