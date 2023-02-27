‘The Last Of Us’ Episode 7: Every Easter Egg You Missed

The story of The Last of Us Episode 7 is drawn in large part from two different existing sources. The Last of Us: American Dreams Dark Horse comic book miniseries and The Last of Us DLC Left Behind. Both of these pieces of content fill in Ellie’s backstory prior to the events of the first game, and particularly reveals her relationship with a girl named Riley, her best friend. And in fact, this backstory is how Ellie was initially bitten by an infected, which is the moment she discovers that she is immune to the Cordyceps fungus.

That’s one of the little details, hidden references to the games, and Easter eggs you might have missed in The Last of Us Episode 7. In our latest The Last of Us video we show you all this cool stuff — over a half hour worth of Easter eggs — like how the songs chosen on the soundtrack relate to the story of the episode, which scenes are lifted straight from the Left Behind game, and how Riley and Ellie’s Halloween costumes relate to their story in the film and why the masks have an even deeper meaning. Watch the video below:

