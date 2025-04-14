‘The Last of Us’: Every Season 2 Premiere Easter Egg

The Last of Us is finally back with the first episode of Season 2. And that means it’s also giving us our first look at its adaptation of the The Last of Us Part II game. Some parts of this season premiere come right out of the game — including a sequence involving sniper rifles that was based on a tutorial for using the gun in the game. How’s that for clever reuse of source material?

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, hidden secrets, and little details you might have missed in The Last of Us Season 2 premiere. We’ll also discuss some slight changes in the relationships between the central characters from the game, including Joel and his brother Tommy, and discuss the symbolism involving those giraffes. Watch our full breakdown video below:

