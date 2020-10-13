The One Scene That Explains Why ‘Logan’ Is Better Than ‘Dark Knight Rises’

Logan and The Dark Knight Rises have a lot in common. They’re both big movies that ended franchises, from directors making their big final statement about a character that helped define their career. They’re both about older, retired versions of their respective heroes, who are first seen as decrepit, slow, a shell of their former selves, who need to return to the superhero game to save someone or something they care deeply about.

But even with all those things they have in common, Logan and The Dark Knight Rises have one big difference that’s the reason Logan became one of the most acclaimed superhero movies in history and The Dark Knight Rises became a footnote in the legacy of Christopher Nolan’s Batman. ScreenCrush’s latest video explores everything these Marvel and DC movies have in common and that key scene that defines each film. Watch it below:

