What ‘Loki’s Ending Means For Marvel’s Future

The following post contains SPOILERS for the finale of Loki.

For once, Marvel fans’ theories were right! As many had speculated all season (including us, starting with our very first Loki Easter egg article), the Big Bad behind the Time Variance Authority turned out to be Kang — or at least a variant of Kang known as “He Who Remains.” Played by Jonathan Majors, he explains the reason he created the TVA, and then begs Loki and Sylvie to either kill him or take his place as the protectors of the Sacred Timeline.

Sylvie and Loki’s reaction to He Who Remains’ offer will have huge ramifications moving forward, not just for Loki Season 2, but potentially for almost every single upcoming Marvel movie, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In our latest Loki video below, we break down what the Loki finale means for the rest of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four:

