Every ‘Loki’ Plot Hole, And How to Explain Them

The following post contains SPOILERS for Loki.

Loki wasn’t always an easy show to understand. Each episode was full of time-traveling twists, and that was before things got really messy in the finale with the revelation that the “Sacred Timeline” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wasn’t so sacred after all. As it turns out, everything involving the Time Variance Authority and maintaining the Sacred Timeline was a plot by an evil mastermind named He Who Remains.

We’ve gotten lots of questions about certain unanswered mysteries about Loki from readers. In our latest Loki video, we break down all of those potential plot holes and uncertainties, and try to explain every single one of them. How old is Miss Minutes? Does time move in a linear way in the TVA? If He Who Remains’ citadel exists at the end of time, then why would any of the events that took place there affect the timeline? Let’s find out:

