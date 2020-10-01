Netflix Reveals First Look Images For ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Netflix has shared the first images from Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, a film based on August Wilson’s award-winning play of the same name. The film marks Chadwick Boseman’s final starring role before his untimely passing in August. Viola Davis plays the title character, blues singer Gertrude "Ma" Rainey. The cast is rounded out by Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, and Taylor Paige. George C. Wolfe directed the upcoming film, and Denzel Washington served as producer.

Check out the stunning first look images below:

Following the news of Boseman’s death from Stage IV colon cancer, Netflix held off on releasing a planned virtual preview for the film. “Working with Chadwick on Ma Rainey was a glorious experience. Everyday we all got to witness the ferocity of his talent and the gentleness of his heart,” said Wolfe in a statement at the time. “A truly blessed, loving, gifted and giving human being.” Boseman portrays the role of Levee, a trumpeteer in Ma's backing band. Charles S. Dutton played the character in both the 1984 production and the 2003 revival.

The movie adaptation will explore the racial tensions between Ma Rainey, her Black trumpet player, and her white management team. The story takes place in Chicago in 1927, during the back half of Rainey’s recording career. Rainey was one of the most prolific blues singers of her time, earning her the title, “Mother of the Blues.” Ma Rainey's Black Bottom premieres on December 18.