‘MacGruber’ Is Getting a TV Show on Peacock

They’re making a f—ing TV show: MacGruber!

About six months after word leaked that a show was in development, today it was made official: MacGruber is coming to the Peacock streaming service. Will Forte will reprise his role as the bumbling secret agent who first appeared in a recurring series of sketches on Saturday Night Live before getting his own very funny (and extremely unsuccessful) solo movie.

The news was announced on Peacock’s Twitter account, which also shared a first teaser for the show, which called the movie “[God’s] finest creation yet”:

According to Variety, Peacock has ordered eight episodes of MacGruber, and here is their plot:

Peacock’s take on “MacGruber” will begin with the main character, described as America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot, being released from prison after rotting in there for over a decade. His new mission will be to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil, only to find that evil may be lurking within.

Forte is also co-writing the series with MacGruber writers John Solomon and Jorma Taccone. Given all of these facts, I see no reason why MacGruber will not be the greatest television event in the history of mass communications. In these dark times, MacGruber is like a light shining us onwards. Admittedly the light may be from a bomb he failed to defuse, but nonetheless, it is a light.