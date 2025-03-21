Everything New on Peacock in April 2025

It’s once again time for the grandest stage of them all: WWE’s annual wrestling hullabaloo, Wrestlemania. This year’s event is a two-night affair streaming on Peacock, headline by Cody Rhodes facing the newly-turned-heel John Cena. (How could you John? What happened to “Never Give Up”? What happened to helping Make a Wish? Now it’s Make a Death Wish? You broke my heart, John Cena.) Peacock also has a new documentary about WrestleMania IX called Becoming a Spectacle.

If you’re not a wrestling fan, you can a new documentary about Milli Vanilli or a new season of Law & Order: Organized Crime. Plus, if you’re in the mood to watch Oppenheimer, it’s going to be streaming exclusively on Peacock starting next month, along with a bunch of other library titles.

Here’s what’s coming to Peacock in April.

An asterisk denotes a Peacock exclusive.

April 1

Age of Adeline*

All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta

Along Came A Nanny

American Graffiti

At Home In Mitford

Babe

The Babe

Babe: Pig In The City

Bad Boys*

Bad Boys II*

Balls of Fury

Best Christmas Party Ever

The Big Bang

Big Sky River

Birds Of Paradise

Blue Streak*

Bruce Almighty

Carlito’s Way

Casino

Caught-Up

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Christmas Bedtime Stories

Christmas For Keeps

Christmas Homecoming

The Con Is On

MGM MGM loading...

Creed III

Crimetime: Freefall

Dark Waters

The Dilemma

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In the Hat

Draft Day

Dreamgirls

Entertaining Christmas

The Exorcist

Exorcist: The Beginning*

Eye Of The Beholder

Face/Off

The Fighter

Flipping For Christmas

For a Good Time Call…

Funny People

Gangs of New York (2003)

The Good House*

Good Neighbors

Grandma’s Boy

Grease

Half Baked

Happy Gilmore

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

The Homesman

Hop

How High

How To Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Interstellar Paramount Pictures loading...

Interstellar

The Italian Job

Jawbone

Joseph: King of Dreams

Kicking & Screaming

Last Night in Soho*

Legend

Make It Happen

Mallrats

Mamma Mia!

Michael Jackson’s This Is It*

Moneyball

My Dreams Of You

Napa Ever After

Never Rarely Sometimes Always*

No Country For Old Men

Noah

Nobody*

A Novel Romance

One Summer

The Photograph*

Prey

The Prince of Egypt

Pulp Fiction

Richard Pryor: Line & Smokin’

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Savages

Scarface

School Dance

Sea Level

Shanghai (2015)

Shaun The Sheep

Shutter Island

Sister Act

Sisters

Sleigh Bells Ring

Small Town Crime

Snow White and The Huntsman

Soul Plane

Sprung

Taken

Tarzan (2014)

A Taste Of Love

That Awkward Moment

Miramax Miramax loading...

READ MORE: Wicked Makes Streaming Debut, In Two Versions

Trainspotting

True Justice: Family Ties

An Uncommon Grace

The Untouchables

Vampire Academy*

The Vatican Tapes

Wild Oats

You, Me, And Him

Moving On, Season 11

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 2 (Oxygen)

April 2

Aftermath

Americano

Astro Boy

Begin Again

Dog Days

Exposed

The Great Gilly Hopkins

The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto

Last Chance Harvey

Let’s Spend The Night Together

Miral

Misconduct

Nowhere Boy

The One I Love

Pulse

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 - Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

April 4

Girl You Know It’s True - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Dancers Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan rise to fame in the late 80's as Milli Vanilli. The duo never sang a word in their songs nor their debut album and, when the truth was finally revealed, they started one of the biggest scandals in music history.

Southern Charm, Season 10 - Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo Digital)

April 5

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

April 6

Hearts Around The Table: Josh’s Third Serving+

April 7

Beast*

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 - Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

April 8

The Hunting Party, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)

April 9

Above Suspicion

Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker

Desierto

Future World

The Great Buck Howard

Like Minds

Me You Madness

MI-5: The Greater Good

The Promotion

The Quest For Tom Sawyer’s Gold

Sea Level 2: Magic Arch

Solace

Soloman Kane

Space Chimps

Tender Mercies

We Summon The Darkness

Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 - Finale

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 - Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

April 11

WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle (Peacock Original)*

April 12

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

April 13

The Americas - Finale (NBC)

Halloween Ends*

Hearts Around The Table: Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient+

The Making of the Americas - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

April 15

Mother!

Universal Universal loading...

April 16

Oppenheimer*

The Valley, Season 2 - Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 - Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

April 17

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 - Premiere, 10 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The hit drama series Law & Order: Organized Crime moves to Peacock for its fifth season.

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 - New Episodes, 6 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

Mateo, Mei Lin, Frost and Kawhi are four kids living together at The Sanctuary, a beautiful nature preserve, who form the Mekbots Animal Rescue team to showcase their love for animals and their unique powers. In their Mek Jet HQ, these little heroes travel all over the world to rescue animals, from bison and baby gorillas, to pink dolphins and speedy lions.

Ninjago: Dragons Rising, Season 3

April 18

Skin Trade

April 19

A Good Day To Be Black & Sexy

Wrestlemania 41

April 20

Journey To You

WrestleMania 41

STXfilms STXfilms loading...

April 28

Bravo's Love Hotel, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre*

April 29

Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 - Premiere (Oxygen)

Yes, Chef!, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)

April 30

St. Denis Medical, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)

Get our free mobile app