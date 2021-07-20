James Wan Returns to His Horror Roots With ‘Malignant’ Trailer

He’s spent much of the last few years making big blockbusters like Aquaman and Furious 7, but James Wan’s next film will bring him back into the horror genre where he made his name directing titles like Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring. It‘s titled Malignant, and it features a potpourri of horror movie staples, including terrifying murders, telepathy, nightmarish visions of evil, and children’s imaginary friends who might actually be real (and totes evil). All that’s missing is a demonic possession or two. (Wan’s already done enough of those in the Conjuring universe.)

Here’s the first trailer for Wan’s Malignant, which is yet another of Warner Bros.’ 2021 titles that will premiere on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters:

Spooky! This is why I don’t let me kids have imaginary friends. Or watch television. Or associate with James Wan. It’s all just too risky! Here’s the film’s extremely pointy new poster:

Warner Bros.

And here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Malignant” is the latest creation from “Conjuring” universe architect James Wan (“Aquaman,” “Furious 7”). The film marks director Wan’s return to his roots with this new original horror thriller. In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

Hate when waking dreams turn out to be terrifying realities. That’s just the worst. Malignant will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on September 10.

