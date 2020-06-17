David Fincher Spent An Entire Week Filming One Scene For ‘Mank’

David Fincher’s highly anticipated biopic Mank is en route to Netflix later this fall. The film is based on the career of Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his creative war with Orson Welles. Alongside Gary Oldman in the title role, Amanda Seyfried co-stars as Hollywood actress Marion Davies. In a recent interview with Collider, Seyfried candidly shared her thoughts on working with Fincher, an experience she described as "the hardest [she’s] ever worked". According to Seyfried, certain scenes would take an “entire week” to film:

I was part of scenes with tons of people in it and we would do it for an entire week. I can’t tell you how many takes we did, but I would guess 200, maybe I could be wrong and could be way off. Um, I could be underestimating by five days of one scene when I didn’t have one line… ‘You think I can just relax?’ No, because there are probably about nine or 10 different camera angles that had been on me at one point.

Is anyone really surprised? Fincher has gained a reputation as one of the most fastidious directors in Hollywood. But that attention to detail is what gave us films such as Fight Club and The Social Network. Seyfried described Fincher as “one of a kind,” and that she’s “thrilled” with what they were able to capture. Fincher was lucky that Mank wrapped in late February, right before productions were forced to shut down due to coronavirus. Otherwise, who knows how long it would take to get every shot?