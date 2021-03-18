Martin Freeman Confirms ‘Black Panther 2’ Role

Martin Freeman has confirmed that he will be returning for Black Panther II as CIA agent Everett Ross. The character first appeared in Captain America: Civil War, popping up again in Black Panther after he is transported to Wakanda to be treated for an injury he received in South Korea. Following the first Black Panther, it made sense that the British star would portray Agent Ross in the sequel. But then Chadwick Boseman unexpectedly passed away last summer, and the future of the series became much more unpredictable.

Speaking to Collider, Freeman reiterated that his character will definitely be in Black Panther II. “Yeah, I am doing the second Black Panther. I’m going to be speaking to Ryan Coogler soon about what shape that’s going to look like," said Freeman. "I have no idea about the script [so] I don’t know what’s going to happen." Coogler himself has stated the challenges of creating Black Panther II in Boseman’s absence.

“They had the script and they were working on the script, and then Chadwick died, and [I] sort of immediately thought, ‘Oh, okay, I could see a world where there’s no Black Panther then, because how can you do a Black Panther without Black Panther?’” Freeman explained. Even now, the actor has no insight as to what the story will look like.

Months ago, Marvel announced that there would be no plans to recast Boseman’s role of T’Challa. Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) has reportedly joined the cast as a villain in the upcoming sequel. Way back in 2019, Marvel head Kevin Feige also confirmed that Black Panther II will take place in Phase Four of the MCU.That’s all we know for now. “I’m as curious as you are to see what that will look like and I find out quite soon,” said Freeman. “All I know is that I’m in it.”

Black Panther II is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.

