Every Easter Egg in Marvel’s Disney+ Day Trailers

Marvel’s portion of Disney+ Day was filled with announcements of new series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Echo, and Marvel Zombies. They also unveiled new teasers for their next batch of shows, including Hawkeye, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel. There was even a teeny tiny glimpse of Secret Invasion starring Samuel L. Jackson.

In our latest Marvel video, we break down all of these trailers and dive into their Easter eggs, secrets, and Marvel references. We’ll show you what issues of Hawkeye the chase scene comes from, who might be the villain of the series, why Kamala is such a fan of Captain Marvel, why there’s a reference to the old Bill Bixby Hulk show in the She-Hulk teaser, the meaning of all the mirrors and reflections in the Moon Knight teaser, and what comics the Oscar Isaac TV show is inspired by. Watch them all below:

If you liked that video breaking down all the Easter eggs in the Marvel Disney+ Day trailers, check out more of our videos below, including all the plot holes in Eternals and how to explain them, how to square the version of Celestials in Eternals with Ego from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Thanos’ possible origin as an Eternal. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Hawkeye premieres on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.

