Marvel’s Netflix Shows Are Coming to Disney+

Since their inception, the batch of shows that Marvel created for Netflix — Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, and The Defenders — have been collectively referred to as the “Marvel Netflix series.” Because, well, that’s what they were.

They’re going to need a new name. Just a few weeks after it was revealed that all these shows were leaving Netflix, the series have found a new streaming home. Today, Disney announced they were all coming to Disney+, along with another popular Marvel show set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. That series originally ran for seven season on ABC, from 2013 to 2020.

All of these shows will join Disney+’s streaming library on March 16. According to a press release, on the same day, Disney+ will “concurrently release an update to its Parental Controls in the U.S. that will prompt all subscribers to update their settings.” That’s likely due to the fact that the Marvel Netflix shows feature more violence and adult content than is typical on Disney+, even for the series that Marvel Studios now regularly churns out for the service.

With this move, Disney has even further consolidated their Marvel Cinematic Universe content under one streaming roof. When Daredevil first premiered on Netflix in 2015, Disney+ was still years away. While Marvel did produce those Netflix shows, they were mostly left in a gray area of continuity; they were technically set within the MCU, but the characters never crossed over into other Marvel movies, and their events were largely ignored by the films and vice versa. (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was a little more connected to Marvel continuity, at least for the first few seasons.)

The shows now come to Disney+ just a few months after Marvel made the first tentative steps to integrate those characters into the MCU proper, with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock making a cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin appearing as a villain on the Disney+ Hawkeye show. Is this all a prelude to getting new seasons of some of these series? We’ll find out soon. Either way, if you want to stream Marvel stuff, you really need Disney+ now.

The next new Marvel Disney+ show, Moon Knight, premieres on March 30.

