Marvel Comics will not be releasing any digital comics on April 1, after the distributor of its physical products, Diamond Comic Distributors, halted all further shipments until further notice due to coronavirus concerns. The news comes from Marvel Entertainment president Dan Buckley, who made the decision to hold off on new titles until the company could figure out an operation plan for these unprecedented times. According to Newsarama, Buckley believes the digital release of Marvel comics could very well happen “in the coming weeks.” Said Buckley in his statement:

This is a fluid situation with details changing every day, so we appreciate your patience and understanding as we all navigate our way through this. As soon as more information is available, we will outline our longer-term plans and opportunities to support you and the industry.

Over the weekend, Marvel's top competitor DC Comics announced that they would continue the release of their comics digitally starting April 1. However, it appears that the eight new titles originally slated for release have since disappeared from comiXology and Kindle's digital comics services. It still appears that DC Comics will release its digital-first, back issue reprints, and collections this week.

Marvel has yet to share when its April 1 titles will be released. This is going to be our new normal for a while, so a digital release may just be their best bet. Until then, we just have to keep calm and re-watch The Avengers.