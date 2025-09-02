A Huge Marvel Character Debuts in the ‘Marvel Zombies’ Trailer

Marvel Zombies, based on the long-running series of very dark Marvel Comics, looks like it will be he most violent and bloodiest Disney+ series to date in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it does not look like whatever currently holds that title will even come close.

The trailer for the new animated show, which comes to Disney+ in September, is full of zombie gore and kills. Beloved Marvel heroes get chopped in half. Zombies get decapitated. Blood splashes and splatters. Remember when Disney+ was family friendly, and anything too extreme had to go live on Hulu? Those days are long over.

In terms of Marvel stars appearing on the show, Marvel Zombies includes voice contributions from the likes of Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Tessa Thompson, Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Hailee Steinfeld, Wyatt Russell, Randall Park, Iman Vellani and Dominique Thorne.

Watch some of your favorite Marvel heroes die in horrible ways in the trailer below:

Before you ask: Yes, that is Blade — or at least “Blade Knight,” a Blade with the powers of Moon Knight — at the end of the trailer, making Marvel Zombies his official onscreen in the MCU. But according to the captions of the series’ press photos, Blade Knight is not voiced by Mahershala Ali. They credit actor Todd Williams as Blade Knight.

There’s a new poster for the series as well...

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

After the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discover the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world.

Marvel Zombies premieres on Disney+ on September 24. The entire series will be available on that date.

