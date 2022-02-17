‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Will Return For a Fifth and Final Season

Good news/bad news time. The good news: With Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel about to premiere, Amazon has announced that Season 5 is in the works. The bad news: That will be the final season of the series.

A critical hit since its inception in 2017, and already a 19-time Emmy Winner in categories ranging from Outstanding Writing to Outstanding Comedy Series, the show stars Rachel Brosnahan (herself a Emmy winner for the show) as Midge Maisel, an unhappy housewife in 1950s New York who decides to become a standup comic.

Here was the head of Amazon Studios on the news (via THR)

[Maisel creator Amy [Sherman-Palladino], Dan [Palladino], and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling. The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.

Many of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s contemporaries from its early days on Prime Video have already ended their runs, including Bosch, Sneaky Pete, The Man in the High Castle, Transparent, and Mozart in the Jungle. Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres tomorrow on Prime Video. Two episodes will premiere each week for the next month. Here’s the trailer for the new season:

