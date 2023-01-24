Why the MCU Needs a Street-Level Superhero Team

The Marvel Cinematic Universe already has a lot of superheroes. But even with all the different character, there’s something missing. The MCU is currently weighted too heavily towards massive, world-ending threats. Even relatively grounded heroes like Moon Knight and Shang-Chi have been turned into more supernatural avengers with massive powers capable of stopping major threats.

If you know Marvel, you know a huge percentage of their comics are about street-level threats and the vigilantes that deal with them. In our latest Marvel video, we make the case for adding just such a group of heroes — call them the Defenders, call them the Marvel Knights, call them whatever you want — to the MCU. We go through the characters who could join the team, see who could be their opponents, and explore why Marvel has such a tough time focusing on smaller-scale threats and stories. Watch it below:

If you liked that video on why Marvel needs a street-level superhero team, check out more of our videos below, including one on the members of the New Avengers in The Kang Dynasty, one on Mark Ruffalo and the possible Marvel spoiler for Secret Wars, and all the Easter eggs in the new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next Marvel movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to open in theaters on February 17. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is scheduled for release on May 2, 2025.

