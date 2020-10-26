‘The Midnight Sky’ Teaser: George Clooney Braves the Apocalypse

George Clooney prepares for the end of the world in a new teaser for The Midnight Sky. The Netflix-produced science fiction film is an adaptation of the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton. Clooney stars as Augustine, a lonely scientist in the Arctic, who must stop a group of astronauts from returning home to a global catastrophe. The cast is rounded out by Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo, and Demián Bichir.

Watch the trailer below:

This clip is actually less of a trailer than it is a trailer for a trailer. We hear Clooney's voice imploring, "Is anyone out there?", and then we see him trod along some desolate, icy terrain, Revenant-style. And that's it. The teaser is the official date announcement for the movie's full-length trailer, which drops Tuesday.

Clooney has starred in a space drama before, playing opposite Sandra Bullock in Alfonso Cuarón's Gravity and headlining Steven Soderbergh’s remake of Solaris. But this time, Clooney takes the role of the man tethered to Earth, as he communicates with the space travelers above. We may know when the official trailer for The Midnight Sky is dropping, but a release date for the movie has yet to be shared. Filming began last October and wrapped last February, right before the pandemic shut down a majority of Hollywood productions. As of now, The Midnight Sky is set to come out in December 2020.