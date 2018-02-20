Two of Marvel’s most darling and devilish heroes may be coming to the small screen. Reports indicate a Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur animated series is in development for one of the various Disney branches, backed by a Goliath-sized executive producer.

Per Deadline, Marvel has only put the tentatively-titled Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur into development for now, without specifying whether Disney Channel, Disney XD or Disney Junior might land the series. The comic-adapted property is executive produced by black-ish producer and star (don’t forget Ant-Man player) Laurence Fishburne, along with Helen Sugland through Cinema Gypsy Productions and Marvel Animation. Presumably, this is the secret Marvel project Fishburne hinted he was working on. So reads a synopsis for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, for those unfamiliar with the character and her Jack Kirby-created counterpart:

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of nine-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette, an African-American girl who teams up with her crimson-colored dinosaur and uses her smarts to save the day.

The project is likely separate from the new crop of Marvel series earmarked for Disney’s new independent streaming service in 2019. Marvel’s other animated projects on the slate include a second season of Marvel’s Spider-Man and new seasons of Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout.

Stay tuned for more on Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur as it arrives.