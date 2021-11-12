Marvel Debuts First Look at Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight

Marvel’s big contribution to Disney+ Day was a 15-minute “special” that included clips of some of the series that have premiered on the streaming service so far — including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki — and clips from their upcoming slate. There was an extended clip from Hawkeye, which premieres in just a few weeks, and the first footage of maybe the most exciting Marvel Disney+ series to date: Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac.

To watch the footage you have to be a Disney+ subscriber (if you are, this is the direct link). It features Isaac speaking with multiple accents, one British, one American. That’s because Moon Knight suffers from multiple personality disorder, and clearly some of those personalities believe they hail from different countries. The clip also shows Isaac’s Marc Spector wandering in front of a lot of mirrors, which also accentuates his fractured psyche.

There isn’t a full shot of Isaac in his Moon Knight costume, but there are a few glimpses of him in action, beating up some unknown assailant and also jumping across a night sky in front of the moon. Here’s a couple screengrabs from the teaser.

And here is the show’s official synopsis:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab.

Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ in 2022.

