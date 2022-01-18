‘Moon Knight’: Every Easter Egg in the New Trailer

When we first see Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant in the new trailer for Moon Knight, he’s playing with a Rubik’s Cube. Why is that important? Well, a Rubik’s Cube has many different faces — just as Isaac’s character has at least three personas that we know about (Steven Grant, Marc Spector, and Moon Knight). Plus the Rubik’s Cube is all jumbled up and scrambled — just as Isaac’s memories are similarly scrambled as the show begins.

That’s just one of the really cool Easter eggs, Marvel references, and hidden details you might have missed in the new trailer for Marvel’s Moon Knight. In the video below, we break down dozens more cool details from the trailer, like the meaning of the ticking clock on the soundtrack, the interesting use of mirrors and reflections throughout the trailer, and the many references to Moon Knight comics in what we see onscreen. Check it out:

