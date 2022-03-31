All of of Moon Knight’s Personalities, Explained

There’s one lead character on Moon Knight — unless you count all his different personalities, in which case there’s at least three (all played by Oscar Isaac). There’s Steven Grant, the bumbling gift shop employee with an interest in ancient Egyptian history. There’s Marc Spector, a ruthless mercenary. And there’s Moon Knight, a superhero who dresses like a mummy who’s a big fan of Batman.

So who is real and who is a figment of Steven’s (or Marc’s) imagination? Who is really in control here? What does Khonshu have to do with Marc and Steven? And could there be more personalities lurking in Steven/Marc’s brain that we haven’t met yet? In our latest Moon Knight video, we explain the origins of Marvel’s hero with multiple personalities, explain each one we’ve seen on the show so far, try to get a handle on where the show is going, and discuss dissociative identity disorder, the real mental illness that Steven is suffering from. Watch it all below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJDwpR4ZtA0

If you liked that video on all of Moon Knight's various personalities, check out more of our videos below, including all the Easter eggs in the series premiere of Moon Knight, how Kingpin will become a central figure in the Marvel Cinematic universe, and how Deadpool might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. New episodes of Moon Knight, premiere weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cl0dK7y156Y

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_IL6ckdhsc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_SIrJ3b8FY

