Someone on Twitch Was Streaming ‘Morbius’ 24/7

Someone on Twitch decided that “Morbin' Time” is 24/7, 365 days a year. Before we really get into this, I have to note that the stream has already been removed for violating Twitch’s terms of service, but it had a good run. Twitch really doesn’t like copyrighted material, and unfortunately, that's why the great Morbius stream has fallen.

For those who might be just a little confused about why this is news ... Morbius was scheduled for release back in 2020, but it was released earlier this spring after a long delay. Ever since then, people have memed it into oblivion. The film itself received pretty abysmal reviews. When Eternals got a 47 perecent on Rotten Tomatoes, that was supposedly bad for a Marvel movie.

Then, Morbius dropped shortly thereafter, and it ended up with a far worse 17 percent. Some people liked Jared Leto's performance, others hated it. That's not really what the criticism centered around though. Everything from the writing to the visual effects was essentially panned. But with that, Morbius has had a new life ... Almost as if rising from the dead.

People have taken Morbius and ran with it, making absurd claims about its performance and surreal memes using screencaps of the film. One meme claimed that the film made “morbillions” of dollars at the box office. Other memes feature doctored screencaps of Rotten Tomatoes, listing the movie at somewhere over 200%.

The official bio for the stream read as follows: “Morbius related channel. Morbius mixes, news, big plays, tilts. Everything that is somewhat related to Morbius.” If you still want to see Morbius, it is available for purchase digitally; the Blu-ray and 4K will be available on June 14.

