The Marvel Cinematic Universe resumes on Disney+ with Ms. Marvel, and it’s a really delightful change of pace for the studio. It’s a show about a kid, a fan of Marvel heroes, and that’s reflected in the YouTube videos Kamala Khan makes in her spare time. And the show shares her enthusiasm and her fandom. For example, the first time Kamala goes to her high school, Coles Academic, she passes by a plaque that includes names like G. Willow Wilson, Stephen Wacker, Adrian Alphona, and Jamie McKelvie. Those are the names of the writers, artists, and editors who created Kamala Khan, and worked on the Ms. Marvel comics.

And that’s one of the many Easter eggs, Marvel references, and little details you might have missed in the first Ms. Marvel episode. In our latest Marvel video, we give you a full breakdown of the episode, including the comic-book inspiration for Kamala’s YouTube channel, and all the references to Thomas Edison, why her school’s mascot has meaning to Kamala Khan, how they also refer back to the Ms. Marvel comic, and all the many (MANY) Easter eggs in AvengersCon. See them all below:

