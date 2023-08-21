Is the Multiverse Ruining the MCU?

The multiverse is everywhere lately: In movies, on television; in Marvel, DC, even Oscar winners. Everywhere you look, one universe is simply not enough anymore.

But can you have too much of a good thing? That’s the subject of our latest Marvel video, which examines the reasons why multiverse movies and shows are so popular right now, and why, despite their popularity, they might actually be harming the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, there is so much multiversal content out there right now, people might start to get burned out on it all. And we are still four years away (at least!) from the end of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga. That’s a whole lot of Marvel movies and shows pegged to an idea that some viewers seem to be losing interest in.

We’ll also look at Everything Everywhere All at Once, Spider-Man: No Way Home, What If...?, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Loki, and even It’s a Wonderful Life to understand this concept and its appeal. Watch the entire video below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the multiverse and why it is potentially damaging Marvel, check out more of our videos below, including why Secret Invasion was better suited to movies than television, one on the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the wake of Secret Invasion, and why Secret Invasion was maybe the biggest disappointment in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Loki Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on October 6, 2023.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app