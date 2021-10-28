‘National Treasure’ TV Show Casts Series Lead

The star of the new National Treasure series has been found. The show is based on the popular Nicolas Cage adventure movies, but doesn’t feature his character, Benjamin Gates, and will instead focus on a new character, a young DREAMer who “embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.”

According to Deadline, Lisette Alexis has been cast as Jess, the main character of this new National Treasure series, which will debut on Disney+. The pilot was written by Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, who co-wrote both National Treasure movies. Mira Nair will direct the pilot.

Here are more details on the Jess character and her journey on the series:

The series... centers on Jess (Alexis), a Latina whose brilliant and resourceful mind loves a good mystery, and she has a natural talent for solving puzzles. Over the course of the show, Jess will uncover her own buried history, as well as the truth about her parents and her connection to a long-lost treasure.

While Cage isn’t involved in this TV show, there has been talk as recently as early 2020 of finally making the long-discussed National Treasure 3. (The previous film, Book of Secrets, was released in 2007.) The third film would feature Cage and other members of the franchise’s original cast.

Then again, we haven’t heard much about the film since then, and in the meantime, this television series has gotten off the ground. It might just be one of those projects that’s stuck forever in development hell. Regardless, both of the National Treasure movies are currently streaming on Disney+.

