Netflix Comedy Event ‘Death to 2020’ Coming This Week

Looks like Netflix has one more trick up its sleeve this year. The streaming giant has released the trailer for its upcoming mockumentary titled Death to 2020. The comedy event hails from Black Mirror Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. The star-studded television special riffs on the many high stakes events of 2020, from Covid-19 to the presidential election. Too soon? Netflix doesn’t think so.

The cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Joe Keery, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti, and Kumail Nanjiani, among others. Check out the teaser clip below:

Besides the thumbnail looking like a sneak peek at Stranger Things Season 4, Death to 2020 manages to pack quite a lot in its 90-second preview. Jackson demands the crew not to use his footage for “one of those casual introductory shots,” which he calls “demeaning.” Kudrow parodies a conservative spokesperson. Diane Morgan squeezes in a Quibi joke. It’s a meta compilation of in-jokes, references, and scenarios that could only come from 2020.

Each actor will be portraying a different stereotype that has become prevalent in today’s society. For example, Keery will play a “gig economy millennial,” while Milioti takes on the role of “soccer mom,” who is most likely interchangeable with a “Karen.” The tone of the mockumentary appears to be brutally satirical, but what else would we expect from the minds behind Black Mirror? Who’s to say that 2020 isn’t just one long episode of Black Mirror itself?

Death to 2020 arrives on Netflix this Sunday, December 27.