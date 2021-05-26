Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Announces a Dozen New Cast Members

Netflix has announced a dozen new cast members that will appear in The Sandman, an upcoming live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC comic book series of the same name. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston join Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie as fellow mystical figures in Dream King Morpheus' world.

Rounding out the cast are Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Patton Oswalt, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Kyo Ra, Razane Jammal, and Sandra James Young. These actors will portray the people that have been affected by Morpheus during his vast existence. In a statement, Gaiman described the new series as a “rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven.”

Check out Netflix's official post below:

Howell-Baptiste portrays Death, Dream’s “wiser, nicer, and much more sensible” sister. Park plays Dream’s other troublesome sibling, Desire. Despair, who is Desire’s twin sister and Dream’s third sibling, is played by Preston. The rest of the actors will portray a variety of human characters, except for Oswalt, who will play a CG-animated raven named Matthew.

Wonder Woman screenwriter Alan Heinberg is the series’ executive producer and showrunner. He co-wrote the script with David S. Goyer, who also serves as an executive producer. Gaiman is on board as an executive producer and writer. The show, which is being produced by Warner Bros. Television, is expected to remain in production until June 2021.

