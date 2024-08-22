Who Are the New Avengers in ‘Doomsday’ and ‘Secret Wars’?

It’s strange but true: The Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t had a full-fledged Avengers team since the end of Avengers: Endgame. That’s going to have to change fairly soon, as Marvel has two massive Avengers sequels coming out in the years ahead: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Obviously, these movies will feature tons of heroes from throughout the multiverse, but they will also feature a new team of Avengers. But which Marvel heroes will make up the new group’s lineup? Who will lead the team? Who will be the veterans? Who are the newcomers? Could we see She-Hulk? Ms. Marvel? Doctor Strange? Deadpool and Wolverine? Is Tom Holland’s Spider-Man going to return? Will Don Cheadle finally get to be Iron Man? Will there be other heroes from the multiverse? See our guesses and most-wanted picks below:

If you liked that video on who will make up the Avengers team in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, check out more of our videos below, including one on Marvel’s Secret Phase Six projects, one on all of Marvel’s teasers from D23 this year, and one on how Tony Stark could turn into Doctor Doom for Avengers: Doomsday. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters in May of 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars follows in the summer of 2027.

