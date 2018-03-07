Team Captain America Joins Wakanda in a New ‘Infinity War’ Image

From the trailer, we know that Avengers: Infinity War is going to feature at least one epic, Lord of the Rings-style battle on a field between good guys and bad. Since most of the people on that field look like they’re Wakandan, it’ll probably take place in or near that fabled country, and the good news is that they’ll have a few Avengers there to help them out. Though, honestly, from what I saw in Black Panther, they’d probably be just fine without them.

A new image courtesy of Total Film shows the calm before the storm, as Okoye, T’Challa, Captain America, Black Widow, and Bucky Barnes a.k.a. the Winter Soldier face down whatever’s on the other end of that field.

Okoye and Black Panther look pretty much the same as they do in their movie, but Cap, Widow, and Bucky all have brand new looks. Cap’s beard, everyone’s favorite part of that Infinity War trailer, is here in its full glory, as is Black Widow’s new silvery dye job that every Instagram-famous influencer had in the years between 2014 and 2017. You can juuust see Bucky’s new and improved vibranium arm, probably outfitted with plenty of Wakandan tech that he got while convalescing in Shuri’s care.

We’ll have to wait for the movie to see who they’ll be battling, and maybe a King Theoden-esque pump-up speech from Cap. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters April 27.