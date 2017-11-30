Just yesterday, Marvel unleashed the first official trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, their biggest film to date. The next chapter in the superhero ensemble series will bring the largest number of MCU characters together for an epic battle against the villainous and power-hungry Thanos. While Josh Brolin’s big purple villain received a fair amount of flack from fans (he does look a little silly without the helmet), the trailer also featured many more amazing moments worth cheering — in particular, Captain America’s sexy new beard.

It’s a beard that says this guy has definitely seen some s—. It also kind of validates the belief that maybe Warner Bros. shouldn’t have CG’d Henry Cavill’s mustache out of existence in Justice League (the disturbing results of their digital tampering should be evidence enough).

I myself am a huge fan of Cap’s new beard (and said as much on Twitter, also praising that hot new Snake Plissken version of Thor), and as it turns out, I am far from the only one. Social media research firm Fizziology analyzed thousands of tweets about the Infinity War trailer from the first seven hours after its release. Their findings revealed that Chris Evans and his beard were the most talked-about part of the trailer with over 20,000 mentions. That may not seem like much, but 72 percent of trailers receive fewer mentions than that in the first seven hours of release, so it’s kind of major.

Here’s the full list of the most talked-about moments from the Infinity War trailer:

Captain America’s Beard (20,474 mentions)

Spidey sense (6,100 mentions)

Guardians at the end of the trailer (5,497 mentions)

Get this man a shield (2,180 mentions)

Group together running at end (2,108 mentions)

That list is somewhat unsurprising, though I would have ranked “Get this man a shield” higher than the Guardians showing up at the end — if only because, as far as new superhero facial hair goes, Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord looks like an off-duty plumber called into work on a Saturday.

Fizziology also revealed that the Infinity War trailer tops the list of trailers with the most Twitter mentions in the first seven hours of release. It even beat Star Wars: The Last Jedi:

Avengers: Infinity War (1,147,438)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (784,360)

Fifty Shades of Grey (503,392)

Captain America: Civil War (426,015)

Black Panther (353,410)

Also unsurprising: Four of those films are Disney properties, with three belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But the biggest takeaway here is that Captain America’s beard is hot and everyone knows it.